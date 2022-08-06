This weekend, one of our nurses who has headed up the testing and vaccinating efforts tested positive for COVID-19. So, after more than two years she became one of its latest victims. Which got me thinking about why some people get infected while others do not. Thirty percent of the U.S. population are in the “never COVID” category. I am in this group, but not many of my coworkers are; so how did I get lucky?

A recent article I ran across teased out some answers.

First, previous infections have helped build up immunity. The common cold, coughs and sneezes boost white blood cells that can recognize the viruses before one becomes symptomatic.

Second, each of the variants have varying degrees of transmissibility; so one family member may acquire one but no one else does.

Third, it really just comes down to chance. The amount of virus an infected person has in their mouth and how often a person comes in contact with the infected individual could make a difference.

Fourth, whether or not one is vaccinated. While vaccinated people do catch the virus their chances are reduced.

Fifth, a person has actually had it but exhibited no symptoms. Upwards of one-third of infected people seem to not exhibit any signs or symptoms.

And finally, genetics plays a major part. Just how good is a person’s immune system? The HLA genes raise and lower the risk of symptomatic infections. And let me quote this directly — “another team theorized that people who are good looking have better immunity, and are therefore less likely to have had Covid so far.” So that is the answer to how I got so lucky!

Monkeypox cases continue to climb in North Carolina, with more than 60 cases to date. While the more urban areas have borne the brunt of the load, lifestyles and interactions by people at risk have meant that rural areas have seen some too.

Limited vaccines are available to people who have had close physical contact in the past 14 days with an infected person or have had multiple sex partners. Because of the vaccine shortage, only the populated areas have the vaccine available. As a reminder, having had the smallpox vaccine can protect one at the 85% level — of course like every other immunity, it wanes depending upon how long it has been since vaccination.

And finally, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available. Because this does not alter the DNA, some people have been holding out for this vaccine. It is available to people ages 18 and older as a primary series, it is not approved as a booster. More importantly is the impending booster that will provide protection against the variants. This should be available in September. Hopefully we will not have a host of new variants by then.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.