Nurse wins Lillian Huggins Fowler Scholarship Award

Congratulations to Shenan Thompson on receiving the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Lillian Huggins Fowler Scholarship Award. The scholarship award was created for employees in their chosen professions, or potential employees seeking career advancement at UNC Health Southeastern.

Thompson recently graduated from the nursing program at Robeson Community College and has started his career at UNC Health Southeastern as a surgical services registered nurse.

The Lillian Huggins Fowler Fund was created to support UNC Health Southeastern and its affiliated organizations and programs. Its mission is to provide compassionate care and efficient, high quality services to improve the health of the people in Robeson County and the surrounding regions.

Mrs. Fowler was born in Fairmont, NC, and is the daughter of the late Mack Covington and Lottie Blanche Miller Huggins. She attended Fairmont High School and is a graduate of the Thompson Hospital Nursing Program. Mrs. Fowler retired as a registered nurse from Conway Hospital.

Thompson shared with the Foundation he was grateful and humbled to be selected and happy to now be a part of One Great Team at UNC Health Southeastern, where they care for their existing and new employees.