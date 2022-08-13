LUMBERTON — Planning is underway for the 10th Annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration.

The long-awaited Boots & BBQ returns Oct. 28 and will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Southeastern Agricultural Center Arena in Lumberton. The inspiration for this year’s event focuses on celebrating 10 years of Boots & BBQ supporting the community.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Department. Renovations for the Emergency Department will address critical needs such as improving the time to see a physician, patient safety, privacy and comfort. The renovation will provide an enhanced patient experience and include a more modern lobby design that will be reflective of our community.

“The UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Room is visited by more than 60,000 people annually,” said Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern president/CEO. “The compassionate care provided by our team is a testament to the organization’s commitment to caring for the community. We sincerely appreciate the Foundation’s assistance in making our physical presence appear as caring and supportive as our staff and providers.”

This year’s live entertainment will be 20 Ride performing American country/folk music. Catering will be provided by Fuller’s Old-Fashioned BBQ.

“The Emergency Department serves many of the citizens of Robeson County and surrounding areas at some point in their lives,” said Christy Bryant, who, along with her husband, Jason, is chairing this year’s event. “These renovations will help so many of our friends and neighbors in the community have ease of access to the continued compassionate and excellent emergency care available at UNC Health Southeastern!”

Boots & BBQ is presented by the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates, who represent professionals from throughout the region who understand the importance of UNC Health Southeastern’s commitment to the well-being of the community. The Advocates work together to raise awareness and funds to support the initiatives and needs identified by UNC Health Southeastern’s leadership and its board of trustees. Their fundraising efforts help the Foundation meet goals for special projects that otherwise might not be funded or could possibly take longer to secure.

“If you are a business owner in the community that understands the importance of our community hospital, please consider sponsoring Boots & BBQ or any of the other Foundation events that give support to the health care systems’ efforts,” said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation executive director. “If you are a community member who wants to join us, know that you will have a great time and be supporting a great cause!”

Sponsorship opportunities are now available at unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation/events/boots-and-bbq. To learn more or join the Advocates, contact the Foundation office at [email protected] or 910-671-5583.