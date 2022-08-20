The public has seemed to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror and with the recommendations that the leaders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made, they seem to agree.

First, let us look at the scoreboard. Since early 2020, 1.04 million Americans have died from COVID, while 93 million have had confirmed positive cases. This reflects about one-sixth of the total worldwide. Currently we are in a flat period albeit with higher numbers than normal. Now, on an ordinary day, 400 people will die and 40,000 will be hospitalized — that is the daily impact in the United States. Does that look gone or less bad?

The CDC has gone away from the science and gone with what is more popular, which is also more economy driven. They have made mistakes that were hard to understand. Early on they said masks were ineffective. What the message should have been was masks are important but leave the N95s and surgical masks to health personnel until masks are readily available.

Second, contact tracing was doomed once the numbers began to rise. Tracing works well when it is a limited affected population as people and cases can then be tracked. At Robeson County’s peak there were 8,000 positive cases a week. Multiply that by four or five contacts per person and you expect more than 30,000 people would get notified in a week? Much less many people had no idea of the names of the people around them or refused to give any names or were symptomatic and never isolated. Then once contacts were notified they had to isolate longer than the positive cases in many instances, which was a difficult concept to explain. I have no problem not having them quarantine as they should be monitoring for symptoms on a daily basis and going about their business.

What we have learned is that indoor crowded settings are ripe for spread. Masking and distancing decreases the possibility of spread. People at risk need to be wary of their surroundings.

Between the vaccinated and those that have contracted COVID, 95% of the adult population has immunity at some level or another. However, the newer subvariants are not hampered by any immunities to the Omicron or Delta variants. The United Kingdom has authorized a vaccine that contains the traditional protections plus includes the latest variants. This was produced by Moderna and hopefully the U.S. can approve a similar vaccine for our use this fall.

Between the vaccines and treatments, we are certainly in a far different environment than in 2020.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.