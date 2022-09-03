With the national announcement that North Carolina was the second-best state in protecting its residents during the COVID heydays, a dose of reality from Robeson County should help temper excitement.

One of the leading parameters was vaccination rates, which North Carolina was very good at — as a state. But with less than 50% of the population vaccinated, Robeson County stepped back and let the populations in the Triangle, the Triad and the Charlotte metropolitan area be more responsible. It is somewhat akin to being on the school wrestling team, having a match and getting pinned but the team wins. You are happy for the team, but you know you did not contribute anything to the win.

Speaking of vaccinations, the bivalent booster is set to be available by mid-September for Pfizer — for populations 12 years old and up — and Moderna by early October — for people 18 years old and up. It is bivalent in that it will strengthen the original immunity and offer protection from the omicron variants.

In order to be eligible for this booster, one has to have received the primary series already. Since only 20% of the local population got a booster already, we are not exactly anticipating a groundswell for the latest booster. If you have noticed China’s lockdowns recently, they are because of the omicron variants, which tend to be more transmissible but not as destructive as the original virus.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been criticized for some of its messaging and general communication as it related to the pandemic. Therefore, they are taking a much different approach for monkeypox. If you go the CDC website and look at preventive measures, it is conversation-inducing. The first ones listed are take a break from sexual activity, limit your sex partners and avoid back rooms, saunas and public sex parties — kind of no -brainers. Then there is advice on the use of gloves and condoms. Then they identify using social distancing when performing a sexual act on yourselves, having virtual sex with no in-person contact and considering having sex with your clothes on. And finally avoid kissing and exchanging spit and not allowing close, face-to-face contact.

While this virus has been predominantly in men having sex with men, it has been found in women and children. All it could take is for a woman or child to come in contact with someone who has the virus, and it could spread.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.