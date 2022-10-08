One of my fellow CrossFitters stopped me in the parking lot and asked me if I wanted a box of cookie dough protein bars. As I am never in the habit of turning down free stuff, I accepted them and brought them to the break room at work. This morning, my office coordinator picked one up and remarked, “280 calories? I can eat this pack of Ritz peanut butter crackers and they are only 200!”

Before I argued for or against either one, I took a quick check of the labels to see the more important of the ingredients and here is the comparison:

— The protein bar was 280 calories, 6 g of fat, 20 g of protein, 33 g of carbohydrates and 400 mg of sodium. The peanut butter crackers were as mentioned, 200 calories but had 11 g of fat, 4 g of protein, 22 g of carbohydrates and 310 mg of sodium.

If I were choosing a snack, I would go with the protein bar — probably only ½ of it — but as rule, I do not eat them on the regular as many of them have too many carbs and calories that I just don’t want.

So how much protein do you need? An easy way to calculate your daily protein need is to take the number .36 and multiply it by your weight. If you are an exerciser, however, bump that up to .5. Anything above and beyond that is wasted.

Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, a clinical inpatient dietitian at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and adjunct assistant professor in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, believes people can achieve their desired goals by ditching the supplements and committing to a nutritionally sound diet with real foods that contain protein. Protein and carbohydrates for that matter are essential to rebuild muscles that are broken down from exercise.

That being said, before you spend your life savings on the giant tub of soy protein, check out these real food options for getting your muscles fed:

— Lean Meats: Turkey, chicken, fish and other types of seafood are a great source of protein. Even beef, if you choose lean cuts, can do the trick.

— Beans: If meat is not your thing, you can try plant-based protein sources. Bean, peas and lentils are all good sources.

— Yogurt and cottage cheese: These milk-based sources of protein are fairly easy to digest. Grab a carton of yogurt 30 minutes or so before you train.

— Nuts: All nuts are a great source of protein. Keep some in your gym bag and munch out!

While there is a place for protein supplements, the best way to get protein is through real foods. If you find yourself in need of a protein snack, go there first before grabbing a protein bar or shake. It is better for your body as well as your bank account!

