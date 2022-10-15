This day started with the lyric “you can leave here for four days in space, and when you return it’s the same old place” ringing in my ear. The reason was an impending rail strike; but wait, that was resolved last month. Evidently the engineers and conductors signed off on the agreement, but the track maintenance union did not. But not to worry they have a month to resolve it which, of course, is on top of the months of negotiations that have already occurred. Can anyone smell supply chain issues approaching?

Let’s take this deja vu angle and apply it to communicable diseases.

At the head of the dinner table is coronavirus. Then there was monkey pox virus, polio virus (particularly in New York), respiratory virus, West Nile virus, seasonal flu and while we were not watching, Ebola virus elbowed up to the table. None of these are really new — just old acquaintances back again, if they ever left. That is a lot of viruses to keep track of.

After two relatively low incidences of seasonal flu, so far this year 13 times as many cases have been diagnosed. The chief reason for the decline in cases was the efforts exhibited in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Masking, distancing and washing hands were the same activities that prevented seasonal flu. Flu shots are readily available and should be received in October to get the maximum protection from them.

It appears that subvariant BQ.1.1 is going to be the dominant strain of the omicron variant. This is very contagious, but worse than that is that the antibody therapies currently being used do not work on it. However, the latest bivalent vaccine booster does help prevent the impact, so doing something preventive will be much more effective than treatment afterwards.

In the United States 80% of the people got one COVID shot, 67% got two — or one shot of Johnson — and only 33% got a booster. The bivalent vaccine has been received by only 10% — so there is not a lot of protection out there.

I will admit I have not gotten the second booster. I delayed getting it until after my daughter’s wedding because I did not want to mess anything up, and I recently have received my flu vaccination. I do not want to mix the two, personally. Within the next two weeks I should get it, which will put me in good shape for the holidays.

Maybe instead of the lyrics from “Eve of Destruction” we should follow the Talking Heads’ advice: “Same as it ever was.”

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.