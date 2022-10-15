LUMBERTON — A variety of activities for all ages designed to kick off the holiday season has been planned for the week of November 12 by UNC Health Southeastern.

A Holiday 5K race and Cornhole Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 12 at the UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center in Lumberton. The run will begin at the fitness center and wind through The Oaks neighborhood. It will be followed immediately by the cornhole tournament. Run and cornhole participants will receive a free T-shirt with their entry fee of $25 per person for race and $40 per cornhole team. All race finishers also will receive a commemorative medal. Food trucks will also be on-site.

Proceeds from the events will go toward community awareness for diabetes, COPD and lung cancer, which each have observances in the month of November. Platinum sponsors are HealthKeeperz and Robins & Morton.

During Nov. 12-18, get moving before the holidays with a one-mile walk around the interior of Biggs Park Mall. Sign in at UNC Health Southeastern’s Community Health Education Center beside Shoe Show to be entered to win prizes.

The health system also will enter a float in the Lumberton Christmas Parade, scheduled for Nov. 19, to help promote Festival of Trees, which begins that same day and continues through Nov. 20 in the former JCPenney building at Biggs Park Mall.

Visit unchealthsoutheastern.org/holiday-fest to learn more or to register.