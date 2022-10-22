LUMBERTON — A local physician recently was honored for advancing the treatment of enlarged prostates in the region.

Urologist Dr. Deogracia Quinones, of UNC Health Urology at The Oaks and UNC Health Southeastern, was recognized for being the first in his field to bring the second generation of the UroLift 2 system to Robeson and surrounding counties. This upgraded technology is used for UroLift implantation to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia by holding the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way of the urethra for symptom relief.

“UroLift is a minimally invasive procedure that will allow patients an alternative to medication or major surgery for symptoms of an enlarged prostate, also known as BPH,” Quinones said. “Post-procedure downtime is minimal and most patients have symptom relief very soon after the procedure is done. I have been doing this procedure for the past several years with excellent outcomes.”

To learn more or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Quinones at UNC Health Urology at The Oaks, located at 815 Oakridge Blvd. in Lumberton, call 910-738-7166.