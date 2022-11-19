This newspaper has written several informative articles about the seasonal influenza that is spreading throughout the area. These articles dealt with the prevention of acquiring the flu and the symptoms if one acquires it.

It was noted this past week that the first pediatric death had occurred this year in North Carolina. With that announcement it was also noted that there was a tremendous strain put on pediatric intensive care units because of respiratory syncytial virus infection. Locally, we have had three residents die from the flu. Emergency departments have served double the number of people seen typically for flu-like illnesses.

In 2021, laboratories reported .1% of the tests were positive for the flu. In 2022 it is 2.5%. That is 25 times more virus circulating than last year. More than 99% of the cases this year are influenza A. This past year it was one-half A and one-half B.

A chart compiled using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assigns the states different levels of Influenza Like Illness propensity. The scale is one to 13, with the highest number being the worst. The Carolinas rated out at 13. The entire South is in the higher echelons.

Children under the age of 5, pregnant women, people ages 65 and older, and the population with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk for serious illness. While the vaccines do not necessarily prevent a person from getting the flu, they do help minimize the impact. Sounds like COVID-19 vaccinations, doesn’t it? Vaccinating is one of the few preventive weapons we have and yet the number of people receiving a shot for the seasonal flu declines annually.

It is not too late to get an added layer of protection for you and your loved ones as we near the Christmas season.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.