Why did the Uber driver cancel his gym membership? Because he didn’t even Lyft, bro.

What is a hairstylist’s favorite exercise? Curls.

Why did the seafood chef stop going to the gym? He pulled a mussel.

Why did the cheeseburger get a gym membership? He wanted bigger buns.

Really bad fitness puns aside, we all know someone who can’t go a day without breaking a sweat. Those closest to me know that if I miss a scheduled workout I can get downright Scroogie. The economy being what it is, I thought I would share some low-budget ideas to keep the fitness fanatic in your life sweating merrily along.

Speaking of Sweat: For friends or family members who are hot natured, check out the JISULIFE neck fan. It has a headphone design, three speeds, and a rechargeable battery. You can find one on Amazon for around $25.

Get a Grip: For fitness fanatics on the go, you can’t go wrong with the Shark Tank TV show-approved Kettle Gryp. The Kettle Gryp is a neon orange handle that turns any dumbbell into a kettlebell. It is easy to take on and off and retails for under $35 at Walmart or Amazon.

Running Gear: For the runner in your circle, carrying a cell phone on an arm or waist strap can be uncomfortable. To make carrying gear easier, get them the Revali Running Vest. Made in the USA, this vest has space for a phone, a soft water bottle (included), and assorted pockets for anything else needed for the long haul. It is also reflective to keep your runner visible. Available on Amazon for around $36.

Put a Twist on Game Night: Instead of sitting around a table with a deck of cards and a bunch of snacks, get game night moving with the Stack 52 Quick Sweat Dice game. Invented by military fitness experts, players roll dice and get assigned a fitness task to complete with no equipment necessary. Only $34 on Amazon.

Just Jump: Jumping rope is fun and a great way to keep in shape. Check out this high-tech version of a playground favorite the Renphro Smart Jump Rope. This rope comes with three shipping modes to choose from, free jump, time countdown or numbers countdown. It is portable and interactive with the Renphro App so you can track your progress. Available on Amazon for around $25.

So there you have it, some of my favorite under $40 options for fitness lovers. Happy Shopping and remember to park as far away as possible and get some steps in!

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]