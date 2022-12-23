Let us take a look at three numbers that may be surprising.

Zero — the benefits of taking Ivermectin when one has COVID-19 symptoms. A study by Duke and Vanderbilt universities reaffirmed that taking this horse “dewormer” produced no significant benefit in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. So, for the crowd that swore by this treatment because it bettered their outcome, it has to be called coincidental — that is, the medicine was not the cure, it was just taken at a time when health conditions improved.

14% — the amount of cancer cases that are identified during recommended screenings. That means the rest were found when someone was already showing symptoms or were receiving medical care for something else. As Paul Harvey used to say, “and now for the rest of the story.” Fifty-seven percent of all diagnosed cancers currently do not have a recommended screening test. For the four that have screenings — breast, cervical, colorectal and lung — one has to remember that people do not consistently receive the screenings at recommended times. Obviously, this number can be improved easily.

72% — people unvaccinated for COVID were 72% more likely to be involved in a severe car accident per a Canadian study. Cause and effect would mean by not being vaccinated a person would have more accidents. That is not the case. The increased risk is because unvaccinated people tend to make poorer decisions as it relates to obeying, or not obeying, traffic laws. In essence, if an unvaccinated person was hesitant to protect themselves, they also were more likely to have no regard for traffic laws. This could be caused by distrust of government, a belief in freedom or social networks. This high percentage matches sleep apnea risks but is not as bad as those who abused alcohol.

Personally, I have found that the people that took Ivermectin fell into the last category also.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.