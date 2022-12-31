LUMBERTON — The 30th annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation’s A Night in Disguise Gala of Grateful Giving is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center in Lumberton.

Terri and Tito Massol will serve as this year’s gala chairs.

“We are honored to chair this enduring event and to work with the 2023 Gala Committee in planning a night no one will soon forget while supporting crucial improvements to our community’s lifesaving Emergency Department,” Tito Massol said.

“The Massols epitomize fun and enthusiasm,” said Sissy Grantham, Foundation executive director. “With their help and a dedicated committee, we are going to be able to make improvements to the UNC Health Southeastern Emergency Department design and advancements in technology that make operations more efficient, comfortable and safer for patients and personnel.”

Liquid Pleasure, presented by Lumber River United Way, will provide the evening’s entertainment. The Lounge Tent will be sponsored by Campbell University.

Preparations are now under way.

The 30th Annual Gala of Grateful Giving Kickoff was held Dec. 5 at the home of Jill and Coble D. Wilson Jr. Twenty-five volunteers met at the Wilson home to discuss the theme, formulate a plan for decorating, share goals and to learn how the gala funds will support UNC Health Southeastern.

“A Night In Disguise will be a masquerade ball, so secure your gala sponsorship, and start searching for the perfect mask,” Terri Massol said.

The Foundation credits the gala’s long success to a supportive community, a talented gala committee, and devoted past gala chairs. The gala celebrates the accomplishments of UNC Health Southeastern Foundation supporters and, most importantly, ensures the continued funding for growth and development of quality health care provided by UNC Health Southeastern.

“The Emergency Department is an integral part of our hospital and community,” said Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern president/CEO. “It oftentimes serves as the first point of contact to our hospital and is the most active and critical department, with a constant flow of incoming patients suffering from either acute illness or injury. The emergency room treats more than 60,000 patients annually and is critical to our overall care for the region.”

This year’s gala will bring back opportunities to give through a silent auction and Heads or Tails raffle.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities, including major sponsorships, are available for the black-tie event. Additional sponsorship opportunities will be available online Jan. 9. For this 30th annual celebration, every guest will have a designated seat available to them, however, space will be limited.

Visit https://www.unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation/events, call 910-671-5583 or email [email protected] for more details and find the sponsorship that meets your needs.

Since 1993, the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Gala has contributed about $2.3 million to advance and promote UNC Health Southeastern and the services the organization provides.