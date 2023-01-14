Upon honest reflection, do your New Year’s resolutions read something like this?

— 2020: I will get my weight down below 180;

— 2021: I will watch my calories until I get below 190;

— 2022: I will follow my new diet religiously until I get below 200;

— 2023: I will try to develop a realistic attitude about my weight.

So what is the plan for ‘23? While the above illustration is really a tongue-and-cheek look at the process, it is not too far from reality. Many of us make and break resolutions year after year.

On Jan. 1, 2023, millions of people made the resolution to become more physically fit. Fitness centers swelled with new members and sales of athletic shoes, workout clothes and home exercise equipment skyrocketed. Armed with a new resolve, folks attacked working out like some folks attack the buffet line on a cruise ship. All this enthusiasm will soon wane, however, and they will slide back into old habits lowering their bar of self-expectations rather than raising it.

Making resolutions is very easy; the tricky part is making them stick and maintaining a fitness lifestyle.

Your New Year’s resolutions are most likely to become a way of life if you spend some time thinking about how you will reach them. When making a resolution and setting goals, it is essential that they are written, challenging, attainable, specific, measurable and have a time frame for completion. Research has shown that people who take the time to set a goal and anticipate possible difficulties are more likely to stick to their New Year’s resolutions. Here are a few helpful hints to get you started:

— Physical activity is the foundation for all health-related resolutions: Regular exercise is an essential component of any weight-loss plan. Exercisers also have twice the success in trying to quit smoking, as do their sedentary friends. Exercise also helps manage stress and increases your energy level. Remember to always consult your physician before starting a new exercise program.

— Make your health and well-being a priority: Many people (present company included) have a hard time saying “no.” We over commit to family, work and community. We take our health for granted and wait until we get sick or injured to slow down. By making time for exercising and eating a healthy, well balanced diet, we can save ourselves hours and even years of sick time in the future.

— Change for the right reasons: The right reasons to change your lifestyle are positive ones, based on the belief that you deserve to have a little time each day to keep yourself healthy. When you take a little time to nurture yourself, you will have more to give to the people and things you care about. Wrong reasons focus on self-blame and guilt, and lead to low self-esteem. When you feel bad you lose the motivation to exercise and will most likely quit.

— Prepare for change: Change is not always comfortable or easy. Adding physical activity to your life requires both time and energy. How will you find the time? How can you summon the energy? Are your goals realistic? Make a concrete plan of attack for your health resolution and follow it. People beginning the New Year often overestimate their powers and underestimate the time and energy needed to stick to their resolutions. If your goals are unrealistic (I want to lose 20 pounds in 20 days) you will be disappointed. Set attainable goals. Instead of setting a weight-loss goal, make the goal to eat better and get regular exercise. If you do that consistently, the weight loss will follow.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help before embarking on you fitness resolutions. Research the opportunities for physical activity in your community and invite a friend to join you. Chances are they are struggling to keep their resolutions too.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]