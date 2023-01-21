LUMBERTON — The Come Heal With Us campaign is underway locally, and people enduring nonhealing wounds are invited to participate and find relief.

The campaign was announced by Southeastern Wound Healing Center, an affiliate of UNC Health Southeastern managed by Healogics. The campaign is targeted at the millions of people battling a nonhealing wound who should seek advanced treatment.

Chronic wounds affect nearly seven million Americans, diminishing their quality of life and their life expectancy, according to a release from the Center. Through the 2023 Come Heal With Us program, Southeastern Wound Healing Center will focus on educating the underserved chronic wound population about the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds.

The Center offers individualized care plans delivered by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, proven to increase healing rates and significantly lower the risk of amputation, according to Center management. The Center’s care team is dedicated to delivering best-in-class patient outcomes and improved quality of life to people suffering from chronic wounds through clinically led, evidence-based wound care treatments. Specialized wound care has proven to increase healing rates and significantly lower the risk of amputation.

“It is critical that patients understand not only disease risk factors that can lead to the development of chronic wounds, but also the urgency and importance of seeking treatment right away,” the release reads in part.

According to the release, Southeastern Wound Healing Center treats chronic foot and leg wounds that are often caused by underlying conditions such as diabetes and vascular disease. People living with diabetes, heart disease or peripheral artery disease, or PAD, are at an even greater risk for health complications that stem from an untreated wound, in fact:

— One in four people living with diabetes will experience a diabetic foot ulcer;

— For those living with heart disease, 82% of leg amputations that occur are a result of poor circulation in the affected limb;

— A quarter of people with advanced PAD may require an amputation within one year because of a non-healing wound.

Southeastern Wound Healing Center offers comprehensive wound care and leading-edge treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies, according to the release.

For more information on the treatment of chronic or infected wounds, contact Southeastern Wound Healing Center, located at 103 W. 27th St. in Lumberton, by calling 910-738-3836.