“Right now your competition is training…” — Unknown

It is February and in the CrossFit world, that means the start of the CrossFit Open Season.

The Open is the official qualifier for the athletes that will eventually make it to the CrossFit Games. The online version, however, is open to everyone worldwide, including yours truly. While I can say with total certainty that you will not see me on ESPN later this spring, I am going to try my level best to not be last in the world!

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 69% of Americans ages 18-24 failed to meet the minimum guidelines for getting physical activity. I could not find any specific stats for us more “seasoned” folks, but I imagine it is even higher. Despite knowing that exercise is essential for good health, many of us still can’t stay motivated. Having a buddy to exercise with and encourage us is wonderful but is it enough to keep us on track?

A recent study at the University of Pennsylvania put this very question to the test. In a study they called “Penn Shape,” they split participants into a competition group, competition/support group and a support-only group. All of the participants had access to an online leaderboard but with different information. The competition group could see their scores versus the others and were rewarded based on class attendance. The combined group could only see anonymous scores and were also given incentives. The support group folks could chat online with teammates and give them encouragement but had no incentive to attend and no idea who was winning. The results were that the attendance for the competition and the combined group was 90% higher than for the more social exercisers. So while our exercise buddies are invaluable, sprinkling in a little healthy competition is even better!

Let’s look at a few ideas of how to get your competitive juices flowing.

Go High Tech: Smart watches are a great way to get competitive. Set up a little friendly competition with your friends over steps or miles. In my gym, we use MyZone straps. Not only can I see what everyone is up to on my phone, we have a monitor in the gym and can see updates real time during a workout.

Get Running: There are tons of road races upcoming this spring so why not sign up for one? You don’t need to worry about winning but set a goal for a specific time and train for it. The Rumba on the Lumber is just four weeks away, so it is not too late.

Fitness Competitions: You don’t need to be a CrossFitter to participate in a fitness competition. There are tons of events geared toward the casual athlete. Do a Google search and find something that interests you.

A little competition is a good thing when it comes to fitness. Find something to train for and get going. Always consult with your physician before beginning an exercise program.

I will keep you posted on my CrossFit Open adventures!

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail and [email protected]