LUMBERTON — Family, friends and colleagues of Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Staley Jackson gathered recently in the UNC Health Southeastern cafeteria for a celebration of his retirement.

UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Roberts presented on Feb. 17 Dr. Jackson with a crystal tower engraved with his years of service to the medical staff, 1995-2022, as a gift from the UNC Health Southeastern board of trustees. Roberts also unveiled a portrait of Jackson that has been hung in the medical center’s main corridor as a gift from the UNC Health Southeastern medical staff.

“Dr. Jackson was well respected as an orthopedic surgeon and was very active in the community with the school system, civic groups, and his church,” Roberts said. “He was very passionate about patient care and his service to the community.”

A native of Washington, D.C., Jackson received his medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio, in 1979. He completed an internship in orthopedics in 1979 and residency training in orthopedic surgery in 1982, both at the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in Staten Island, N.Y. He also completed residency training at New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y., in 1984. His areas of special interest included sports medicine, arthroscopy, total joint replacement and treatment of traumatic injuries.

Jackson practiced in Lumberton for more than 12 years before joining the staff of the then named The Orthopaedic Center in October 2007. He served as the medical director of Southeastern Occupational Health W.O.R.K.S. In 2019 he began providing orthopedic consults at UNC Health Southeastern’s Whiteville clinic.