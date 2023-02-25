This past weekend was the start of the 2023 CrossFit Open, the online qualifier for the folks that make it to the CrossFit games. For the rest of us mere mortals, it is a chance to compete against others across the globe in our specific age group.

Although I will be 59 for a little over a month and some change, I got promoted to the 60-64 age group. I was excited about the change and looked forward to a kinder, gentler workout. Much to my surprise, however, that was not the case. Geriatric or not, I was still expected to do the big girl moves! One of the exercises I had to perform is called Toes to Bar (TTB) and 50 of them, no less. I have never performed those more than once or twice and just for fun. Well, instead of shying away and choosing the scaled (way easier) version of the workout, I decided to give them a try. I am happy to report that I got 43 of them in before time ran out. For me, TTBs was something new in my fitness world and it was rewarding to conquer them for sure.

Most human beings are creatures of habit. We find comfort in consistency and, when it comes to exercise, that is a good thing so long as you are consistent about getting your exercise and not doing the same workout over and over. Here are some reasons to get a little experimental with your fitness routine:

— Find a favorite: Try one or two new things and add them into your routine. So long as they are fun and interesting, you will be able to stick with it. If it is something difficult or different, being able to master it will give you a sense of accomplishment!

— Bump up the intensity: Doing the same workout with the same weight and number of repetitions or running or walking the same distance is not only a snooze fest, it will not improve your fitness. Our bodies constantly adapt and if you don’t increase the workload, you will be stuck. Higher intensity workouts increase your heart rate and, thus, burn more calories.

— Change it up: Trying a new exercise format will shake things up mentally as well as physically. If you love to run, take a break once in a while. Cross-train, swim or bike. When you go back to running, it will be fresher.

— Avoid the injury bug: Repeating the same motions over and over again are a recipe for an overuse injury. (Think tennis elbow, knee pain, etc.) Doing new movement patterns will not only improve your overall fitness, it will help prevent injury.

So what are you waiting for? Try something new and if you don’t like it (think me and Zumba, yuck) you can always find something else. Like life, fitness is better when you spice it up!

Kathy Hansen has more than 35 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]