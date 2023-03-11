Jersey Mike’s, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation team up for Month of Giving

UNC Health Southeastern Foundation team members Heather Walters and Renee Collins show their support for the Month of Giving at Jersey Mike’s in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — A local restaurant has entered into a partnership to promote the act of giving.

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Lumberton is partnering with the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation as part of Jersey Mike’s national March Month of Giving/Day of Giving campaign to encourage donations to the Foundation, according to information from the Foundation.

The restaurant’s team will collect general donations for UNC Health Southeastern Foundation throughout the month and on the March 29 Day of Giving, 100% of sales — not just profits — will be donated to UNC Health Southeastern Foundation.

On March 29, customers are invited to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs in Lumberton to buy a sub meal, with 100% of the day’s sales being donated to UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, according to the Foundation. Customers are welcome to celebrate in-store or place orders online through the Jersey Mike’s app, jerseymikes.com/app, or website, jerseymikes.com.

“We are honored to support the Foundation in their mission to assist in the growth and development of quality health care provided by UNC Health Southeastern,” said Jersey Mike’s Owner and Operator Daniel Terracciano of Page Grace Investments, LLC. “We hope our Month of Giving campaign will go a long way to provide the Foundation with resources and public awareness to continue in this growth and build a partnership for years to come. We invite you in all month, as well as on March 29 to get ‘A Sub Above’ and help make a difference in our community.”

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities, according to the restaurant chain. In each market, restaurant owners select charities that support local neighborhoods and build a stronger community. This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen by Jersey Mike’s and will do everything we can to make our first Month of Giving/Day of Giving a record-breaking month for our local Jersey Mike’s and UNC Health Southeastern,” said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation executive director. “On the Day of Giving, Wednesday, March 29, the Foundation team, board members, volunteers and hospital administration will be on hand to thank customers, assist the Jersey Mike’s staff and make deliveries. We hope to see you there!”

For more information about the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, visit unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation or call 910-671-5583.