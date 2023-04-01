James Galbreath, 85, of Red Springs, has been dealing with an injury to his foot for more than 15 years.

Because he has numbness in his feet as a result of diabetes, he did not immediately know that a nail pierced his shoe and punctured his foot. At that time, he underwent his first round of successful hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, treatment at Southeastern Wound Healing Center, an affiliate of UNC Health Southeastern that is managed by Healogics.

Three months ago, Galbreath reinjured his foot and it would not heal because of complications from diabetes. As a result, his podiatrist referred him back to Southeastern Wound Healing Center to save his foot and promote healing through the benefits of HBOT.

According to Southeastern Wound Healing Center Medical Director Dr. Karl Moo Young, HBOT treatment has most likely prevented an amputation of Galbreath’s foot.

“HBOT allows blood plasma to carry up to 20 times the normal amount of healing oxygen, which increases blood flow to the wound and increases capillary formation on the wound bed,” Young said. “We use HBOT mainly for patients who have diabetic wounds or foot ulcers, radiation injuries, traumatic or acute injuries, progressive skin infections and narrowed blood vessels, which reduce blood flow to the limbs. The typical course of treatment is five days per week for six weeks.”

Chronic wounds affect nearly seven million Americans, diminishing their quality of life and, unfortunately, their life expectancy, according to UNC Health Southeastern. Through the 2023 Come Heal With Us program, Southeastern Wound Healing Center is focusing on educating the underserved chronic wound population about the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds.

Southeastern Wound Healing Center offers individualized care plans delivered by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, proven to increase healing rates and significantly lower the risk of amputation, according to UNC Health Southeastern. The care team is dedicated to delivering best-in-class patient outcomes and improved quality of life to people suffering from chronic wounds in our communities through clinically-led, evidence-based wound care treatments. Specialized wound care has proven to increase healing rates and significantly lower the risk of amputation. It is critical that patients understand not only disease risk factors that can lead to the development of chronic wounds, but also the urgency and importance of seeking treatment right away.

Southeastern Wound Healing Center treats chronic foot and leg wounds that are often caused by underlying conditions such as diabetes and vascular disease. People living with diabetes, heart disease or peripheral artery disease are at an even greater risk for health complications that stem from an untreated wound, in fact:

— One in four people living with diabetes will experience a diabetic foot ulcer;

— For those living with heart disease, 82% of leg amputations that occur are because of poor circulation in the affected limb;

— A quarter of people with advanced PAD may require an amputation within one year because of a non-healing wound.

Galbreath continues to visit the center frequently for maintenance care for his foot. His wife, Betty, has been his constant companion for his visits to the center, and they enjoy the fun-spirited atmosphere that the wound healing team offer to patients.

“I’ve never seen nurses and staff so good,” James Galbreath said. “I like to see people enjoy their job and they are so friendly. I could enjoy them every day!”

In addition to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Southeastern Wound Healing Center, located at 103 West 27th St. in Lumberton, offers comprehensive wound care and leading-edge treatments, including negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. Patients may self-refer for most services unless a referral is required by their insurance carrier. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 910-738-3836.