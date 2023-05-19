– “Store kitchen matches wrapped in tin foil to keep them dry when on camping or fishing trips. You can also store them in an empty pill bottle if they are the short kind. If you fill paper egg carton cups with dryer lint and drizzle it with wax, you can cut the cups apart and you’ll have small firestarters for your campfires. My family does a lot of camping in the summer, and we use these every time.” — K.R. in Missouri

– To get scorched pan bottoms clean, scrub with sudsy ammonia and rinse well.

* “Baby food jars make wonderful organizer containers; most people know that. But you can make a great first cup from a baby food jar. Screw on the lid tightly and poke holes along one side. Baby can tip and sip, but not much will come out. They are just the right size for small hands.” — M.W. in Alabama

* Baby oil can loosen soap scum from shower doors. Apply and buff lightly with a soft washcloth. Follow with a shampoo cleaning or just leave as is. It will repel water and smells nice, too.

* To keep shirt collars from absorbing oil and grime, sprinkle with talcum powder while ironing.

* Keep your steering wheel in touchable condition on very hot days with a paper grocery bag. Cut out a strip down one side of the bag, allowing it to slip over the steering column. The bag can be refolded and stored next to your seat. When you get out of the car, just slip the bag over the steering wheel. No more burning hands when you get back in the car.

