LUMBERTON — Community hospitals are often the economic hub for not only the city in which they are located, but also the county and regions they serve.

UNC Health Southeastern, Robeson County’s largest private employer, is vital to the local and regional economy. With more than 30 clinics and close to 2,000 full-time employees whose combined payroll of over $150 million circulates throughout the communities where they live, shop and visit, the health system’s history and continued success is a major driver for economic success for the region.

According to Robeson County Economic Development Director Channing Jones, a company’s payroll enhances the local economy multiple times more than the initial employee payroll. Salaries are spent on local goods and services, which, in turn, are spent on additional goods and services, enhancing the community for all.

“UNC Health Southeastern’s payroll accounts for a significant portion of the overall economy of the region,” Jones said. “The economic support of the local healthcare organization greatly aids services and infrastructure throughout the region. In addition to payroll economic effects, multiple business and industry partners rely on UNC Health Southeastern for health care services. Having a hospital in rural NC is a tremendous recruiting tool for economic development.”

The health system recently announced several operational changes to help ensure that the core mission of the health system remains vibrant.

Specialties and services that you might not expect of a same-sized, rural health organization are available to a region that would experience a noticeable gap in services if not provided by UNC Health Southeastern.

Some regional services not available at nearby health systems in Scotland, Columbus, Bladen or Dillon counties include:

Open-heart surgery in a state-of-the-art heart and vascular center staffed by Duke providers. Quality oversight is provided by Duke University Health System, with overall patient outcomes that are better than national averages and patient satisfaction scores that exceed most other facilities nationally.

The health system also offers advanced heart disease diagnostic imaging.

Cancer diagnostic and treatment technology including two linear accelerators and on-site, permanent PET imaging. These services are available in the stand-alone Gibson Cancer Center.

Numerous specialized services, not readily available in our service area, including vascular and plastic surgery, as well as inpatient psychiatric care.

Bariatric surgery program, led by a fellowship-trained surgeon, which has garnered exceptional outcomes for a community with high incidences of both obesity and diabetes.

“We, the citizens of Robeson and surrounding counties, are most fortunate to have UNC Heath Southeastern as its hometown hospital,” said Kenny Biggs, president of KM Biggs Inc., and Biggs Park Inc. “Many of the services that are provided by our health system are only provided in larger municipal areas of the state. This is especially true in the fields of cardiology and cancer diagnosis and treatments.”

Biggs, who also serves on the UNC Health Southeastern Board of Trustees, became a heart patient late last year, and saw, firsthand, the importance of having highly technical and specialized care available locally.

“I was confident after stress tests, PET scans and heart catheterization that coronary artery bypass surgery was necessary and I wanted my heart team at UNC Health Southeastern to do the procedure,” Biggs said. “I could not have had any better treatment than I received after surgery. The team of nurses in the cardiovascular surgery department were very professional and comforting. It was also very comforting that I was in my hometown hospital and my family was close by, not having to get a hotel room or travel hours to be with me. UNC Health Southeastern has been a true blessing to me and my family and our surrounding communities.”

Recently, the health system announced a $40 million renovation and expansion of women’s health services. This project will require a significant amount of construction at a number of the health system’s owned locations. UNC Health Southeastern has partnered with Pembroke-based Metcon Construction for some of the construction needs.

Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern president and CEO, has indicated that the local health system is focused on working with local vendors when possible before exploring regional or national vendors for services.

“Establishing local partnerships is important as we are a community asset and should be investing with others that share our local commitment to helping improve the region,” Ellington said.

