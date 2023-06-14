UNC Health Southeastern has confirmed that management of WoodHaven Nursing Center will will transfer to Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services this fall. The change in ownership will follow by the end of this year.

LUMBERTON — In late March, UNC Health Southeastern announced that the health system was exploring the transfer of ownership of its long-term care facility, WoodHaven Nursing Center, to Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services.

As the exploration process has progressed, UNC Health Southeastern has confirmed that management of the nursing center will transfer to Liberty this fall with the change in ownership to follow by the end of this year.

“As we have been working through this process over the last several months, we have learned even more about Liberty’s organization and care models, and through these insights, we are even more confident that we have made the right decision not only for our residents and their families, but also for our community,” said UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Renae Taylor.

Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services is a division of Liberty Healthcare, a family-owned and operated company with a strong commitment to caring with excellence. Since 1875, the McNeill family has developed and operated health care services throughout North Carolina and beyond.

“We are thrilled to welcome the residents and staff of WoodHaven Nursing Center to Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services and our Liberty Healthcare family,” said Liberty Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilson. “Liberty’s home care and hospice division, Liberty Home Care and Hospice Services, has served the Lumberton area for many years and we look forward to providing additional rehabilitation and skilled care services to the Lumberton community. WoodHaven Nursing Center will become Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation’s 40th skilled care community in the Carolinas, allowing us to continue providing Carolinians with quality care that is close to home.”

