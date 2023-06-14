Almonds are good for when I want to have a healthy snack and want to stop having $12.

Healthy eating in today’s economy is getting very difficult. By enlarge, healthier food selections have always been more expensive. Eggs, the absolute best source of low cost, high quality protein, skyrocketed to $9 a dozen just last year. Thankfully they have leveled off a bit and are around $3 per dozen but they are still significantly more expensive than in year’s past.

Ironically, most of foods that are healthier are more expensive than the unhealthier choices. For example, a bag salad kit will cost you about $4 as opposed to a box of Mac and Cheese at $1. Who can blame folks for choosing the Mac? The nutritional value of boxed Mac and Cheese pales in comparison to that of the salad but look at the quantity. For the cost of one bag salad, you can get a 3-pack of Mac and cheese and feed the entire Potluck Crowd at Trinity Episcopal. It is far less expensive to eat poorly. Foods that have practically no nutritional value are a bargain on the shelf. Let’s look at some ways that we can eat healthier foods while still being able to make ends meet.

Bargain Shop: As the old song says, “You Better Shop Around.” Even though it can be somewhat of a hassle, check the papers for the best sales on the foods you want. Many stores will have sales on healthy proteins such as chicken or turkey. When there is a sale, purchase more than you immediately need and freeze it. Make sure and make the portion sizes what you would need to feed your family.

Buy Fruits and Vegetables at Roadside Stands or Farmer’s Markets: The place to get the best prices on produce is at the local Farmer’s Market or roadside stand. Farmers provide high-quality fruits and vegetables at much better prices than at the supermarket. In addition to the savings, these items just plain taste better. Another great benefit is in supporting local growers.

Grow Your Own: If you have a little patience and sort of a green thumb, try growing your own veggies. Plant a garden or just fill a few pots with tomatoes or peppers and have fun. Get your friends involved and agree to each grow a different item and then swap.

Freeze!: Since many fruits and vegetables are seasonal, try buying them in season and freezing them. Freezing is fast, easy and helps maintain the nutritional value. This is a much better plan than getting a hankering for blueberries in December and paying way too much for foreign imports.

Can the Cans: Canned meats and vegetables are the some of the least nutritious things you can prepare. Canned meats are high in fat and sodium. Leave the Vienna Sausage, oops, “VYEENIES,” on the shelf and choose some of the water-packed tuna instead. Same price, but much more nutrition. Also shop and compare frozen versus canned vegetables. For some items, the price difference is minimal.

Become a Gentlemen Farmer: If you have the time and the energy, raise your own chickens. My brother and sister-in-law aka “Chicken Patty” grow chickens for eggs and meat at their home in Georgia. They have plenty to sell and to share with friends and neighbors. PSA: Make sure your neighborhood HOA is cool with it before you start.

These are just a few of the ways to get your family into healthy eating mode without using up their college fund. Shop carefully, support local growers, and test your hand at farming in your own backyard. And if you have any extra tomatoes, slide them my way.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected].