Rucking is a form of exercise and the concept is simple: It’s walking or hiking a set distance while carrying a weight on your back.

Rucking (also known as ruck marching) has military origins. The name is derived from the word rucksack, a durable backpack meant for carrying heavy loads.

A few weeks ago, one of my CrossFit sisters told me about an article she read about the benefits of rucking for women over 50.

As I am always up for something new, I hopped on Amazon and ordered a rucksack. So far, we have made one march with a plan to ruck two mornings each week.

You don’t really need any special equipment or instructions to get started, just a sturdy backpack, some weights, a pair of sneakers, a friend or two, and a place to walk. Let’s look at some of the benefits of rucking:

Low cost: Rucking is relatively inexpensive. I found my rucksack on Amazon for about $25 and in place of storebought weights, you can use stuff from around the house to fill your bag.

You can ruck 24/7: Rucking can be done any season and any time of the day or night. Make sure you are dressed appropriately for the weather and if you prefer night, make sure you have reflective gear or lights.

Weight loss: Walking with weights increases the intensity of the workout, which equals more calories burned for the same distance without the weight.

Cardiovascular benefits: Carrying weights on your back amps up the intensity of the workout, making your heart work harder. Over time, rucking will make your regular walks seem like a breeze.

Increased strength: Rucking increases your upper and lower body strength making you more functional for your daily activities.

Increased bone density: Weighted walking places stress on the long bones of the body which increases bone strength to stave off conditions like osteoporosis.

For more information on Rucking or to find a group to join, check out goruck.com. Be sure to consult your physician before starting any new exercise program. If you see me in the morning Rucking in The Oaks, give me a wave.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected].