Gibson Cancer Center adds new treatment for advanced prostate cancer

HOW PLUVICTO WORKS: 1-Pluvicto is infused through an IV. 2-Pluvicto seeks out prostate cells (in black) anywhere they have metastasized in the body. 3-Pluvicto attaches to the prostate cancers and delivers a microscopic amount of radiation to the cancer cells. 4-The radiation kills the cancer cells, leaving surrounding healthy tissue (in white) unharmed.

On July 20, clinicians at UNC Health Southeastern’s Gibson Cancer Center administered the first dose of a highly sought-after prostate cancer fighting drug known as Pluvicto.

“Our cancer center has been working to be able to offer this cancer therapy for close to 15 months and was so excited for our patients when we were notified in June that we were one of a select few centers across the country that were approved to offer this treatment,” said Steve Elgin, Administrative Director for Gibson Cancer Center.

According to the drug manufacturer, Novartis, this targeted prostate cancer treatment can help men live longer.

The therapy contains a radioactive substance that is injected into the patient for treatment of advanced prostate cancer by targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen–positive (PSMA+) metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer cells (mPRCP) that have spread to other parts of the body, and have already been treated but are no longer responding to other anticancer treatments.

“We work very hard to offer our patients the most advanced and effective treatments for their cancer diagnosis and blood disorders,” added Elgin. “Being approved for this treatment, that has been in extremely short supply for an extended period of time, is now enabling us to provide another option for treatment for men who have been battling advanced prostate cancer, offering them hope for extended therapy right here in Lumberton.”

Gibson Cancer Center, which is supported by both Duke Health and Southeastern Radiation Oncology providers, is the only center to offer this advanced therapy treatment in a five-county region, which includes Bladen, Scotland, Columbus, Cumberland and Dillion counties.

The center continues to add advanced treatments, technology, and services that are unique to this area. In addition to the recently added radiopharmaceutical treatments, leading edge technology was added that enables diagnostic imaging for both oncology and cardiology patients though on-site PET/CT scanner.

Gibson Cancer Center is also able to provide a multi-disciplinary care approach and has on-site pharmacy, laboratory, chemotherapy, infusion treatments, two linear accelerators with surface guidance capabilities and PET/CT imaging. Patients are supported with social workers and financial navigators who assist with non-clinical services.

To learn more about Gibson Cancer Center, visit https://www.unchealthsoutheastern.org/care-treatment/cancer/ or call 910-671-5730.

###

Caption:

Amanda L. Crabtree, MPA-HA, is the ,arketing and public relations manager at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton. Reach her by email at [email protected].