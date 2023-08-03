During the month of August, we observe Breastfeeding Awareness Month to educate mothers on the numerous benefits to both babies and mothers.

“Breastfeeding is the absolute best means of feeding a baby in terms of the nutritional benefits, transfer of antibodies and infectious disease benefits, prevention of obesity and diabetes and the bonding between mom and baby,” says OB/GYN Dr. Brenton Juberg of UNC Health Women’s Health at The Oaks. “There is no substitute.”

Breastfeeding provides convenience for mothers, as babies can be fed anywhere at anytime without having to worry about mixing formula and having it at the correct temperature. Not all mothers are able to breastfeed for one circumstance or another, however, and, in these cases, we encourage pumping in the first days if possible.

There are great benefits of providing your newborn breastmilk within the first few days of life. Colostrum is the first milk that is developed and is ideal for the newborn’s digestive tract. Colostrum is often referred to as “liquid gold” because it is rich in antibodies, which aid in helping their bodies fight off viruses and bacteria.

Mothers who are interested in breastfeeding are strongly encouraged to register for UNC Health Southeastern’s free breastfeeding classes, which are provided monthly. Registration may be completed on our website at UNCHealthSE.org under Calendar of Events. UNC Health Southeastern also has resources available for moms who experience issues after discharge from the hospital through Healthy Start.

According to Medical Director for UNC Southeastern Health’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Program, OB/GYN Dr. Donald McKinley, UNC Health Southeastern is committed to supporting breastfeeding as the first best option for new mothers and their baby.

“We have online classes available as well as trained support staff to help patients. We are proud to be designated a Baby-Friendly Program and now, with new inpatient and outpatient women’s facilities under planning and construction, we look forward to providing patients with both the support and environment they need and deserve,” said Dr. McKinley.

In May, UNC Health Southeastern announced plans to enhance its women’s health services over the next two years through a multi-phased initiative to upgrade its hospital services for women, mothers, and babies, as well as to consolidate its women’s health clinics into one combined setting. This investment shows the health system’s commitment to patient and family-focused care for women and newborns, providing state-of-the-art obstetrical and neonatal care.

Anita Thurman, DNP, is the Director of Maternal Child Services for UNC Health Southeastern.