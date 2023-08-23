Onion eyes: R.L. in Utah writes: “Do onions make you cry? Tip: Cut off root first. Cut off top second. Remove outer skin and discard the first outer layer of the onion. Slice/dice/rings. Works great.” How do you cut your onions, and what helps to keep your eyes from watering? Write to us with your onion tips!

Clean laptop: You may not think to do this often, but you should: Clean your laptop. Not just the screen or keys, but the exterior as well. Get a microfiber cloth, spritz the cloth (never the machine itself) with a bit of isopropyl alcohol and rub away dirt and grime.

Grass stains? Meet Ivory: “Grass stains can be removed from kids’ clothing by rubbing the stains with a bar of Ivory soap. (I keep one just for stains.)” — M.F. in Washington

Leather vs. ink: Special for S.P. in California. To remove ball point ink from leather, your best weapon is a cotton swab and some rubbing alcohol. Be sure to test first in an inconspicuous spot, as not all leathers are equal. Certain synthetic leathers that are dyed may experience color loss in a spot cleaning with alcohol. Work slowly and don’t rub too hard. Condition afterward to protect the leather.

Recycle right: It’s important to include only approved materials when recycling curbside, but conserving space allows the trucks to fit more per load, which is another great way to help the environment. A reader in North Carolina had something to say about this! They sent a great tip about nesting steel cans inside one another to compact space. You should also cut cardboard to smaller sizes and break down boxes, as well as crush plastic bottles and replace the caps.

Garden for bananas: Making a smoothie with banana in it? When you’re done with that peel, chop it up (you can use a rinsed-out blender bottle) and chuck the pieces in your garden to provide food to plants and beneficial bugs.

Send your tips to Now Here’s a Tip, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.