NOW HERE’S A TIP

Dirty cellphones:Cellphones get dirty, especially touch-screen phones. Be sure to wipe the surface of your phone daily during cold and flu season. Use an approved antiseptic wipe for electronics.

Meal planning: I used to hate planning our family’s weekly meals. Now we decide together at dinner on Friday night. We agree on meals for the week, and I can get a shopping list together in time for weekend shopping. It’s made for less groans at mealtime, and the kids have been surprisingly creative and flexible about trying new things now that they are part of the choosing process. — T.L. in Minnesota

Up and dressed: To keep things running smoothly in the morning, all four of my children must be dressed, with shoes, and seated for breakfast before any television can come on. There’s suddenly a lot of peer pressure to get up and dressed, and much more helpfulness in my morning routine. — A.M. via email

Garden peppers: I have found myself with an abundance of peppers from my garden, so I cleaned and chopped them, then froze them. I am able to take out what I need, and they won’t spoil. — C.E. in Florida

Creative uses for kids’ artwork: Tape to cardstock for a homemade greeting card for any occasion. Hang from the bathroom mirror. Laminate and use as placemats. Large pieces can be used as wrapping paper. Frame and donate to local senior centers.

Clean your wipers: To keep windshield wipers clean between replacement periods, dampen a soft cloth with rubbing alcohol and wipe the length of the blade.

