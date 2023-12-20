The 31st UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, Where Hope Grows, Miracles Blossom Gala of Grateful Giving, will be held Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Southeastern Agricultural Center in Lumberton. Amanda and Donavon Hunt, along with Christy and Johnny Strickland, will serve as this year’s gala co-chairs. Funds raised at the event will support Gibson Cancer Center’s facility, patients, and families.

“We are honored to co-chair this year’s gala and are excited to see how Gibson Cancer Center and its patients will benefit,” said Foundation Board Member Amanda Hunt. “When thinking about Gibson Cancer Center and what it means to me, personally, my family, our friends, community, and region, there is no better word to describe it than ‘hope.’ Along with being expert clinicians, all team members at Gibson are providers of hope. The Where Hope Grows, Miracles Blossom gala will be the event of the year, highlighting cancer support and awareness. Donavon and I hope to see you there!”

On December 4, 2023, 35 volunteers met at Gibson Cancer Center to discuss the event theme, formulate a plan for decorating, share goals, and learn how the gala funds will support UNC Health Southeastern. Hosting the kick-off event at Gibson Cancer Center allowed committee members and past gala chairs the opportunity to tour the entire facility, as well as see and hear how their efforts will benefit our healthcare system, the cancer facility, and all those who have been touched by the lifesaving, hope-filled work being done there.

“The success of the gala most certainly is due to a supportive community that understands how vital the services provided at UNC Health Southeastern and our facilities, like Gibson Cancer Center, are to our region,” said UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Executive Director Sissy Grantham. “The talented gala committee and devoted past gala chairs work to transform the venue into a beautiful space. Our sponsors and donors, through their gifts, make it special and impactful to the health of our community.”

The Band PUNCH, presented by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, will provide the evening’s entertainment.

This year’s gala will have multiple opportunities to give the night of the event, including the silent auction with 75 to 100 items from sought-after vendors and artists.

“The work of the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, through initiatives such as the annual gala, ensures continued funding for growth and development of quality and critical healthcare for patients of our region,” said Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO.

Currently, major sponsorship opportunities are available for the region’s premiere black-tie event. Other sponsorship opportunities will be available online starting Wednesday, January 10. For the 31st annual gala, every guest will have a seat available to them, however, space will be limited.

Visit https://www.unchealthsoutheastern.org/foundation/events, call (910) 671-5583 or email [email protected] for more details and find the sponsorship that meets your needs.

Since 1993, the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation gala has contributed approximately $2.4 million to advance and promote UNC Health Southeastern and the services the organization provides.

Amanda Crabtree is the Marketing and Public Relations manager for UNC Health Southeastern. Reach her by email at [email protected].