Will NC dentists step up for hundreds of thousands of people?

When North Carolina expanded Medicaid this month to give more than half a million people access to government-subsidized health care, those new beneficiaries could gain even brighter smiles.

The state’s Medicaid program offers comprehensive oral health benefits such as routine cleanings, exams and other preventative services. Care deemed “medically necessary” includes some oral surgeries, periodontal care, tooth restoration, denture fittings and placements — with complete replacements every 10 years and partial replacements every five years.

Some of those new smiles might turn into grimaces, though, when the new Medicaid beneficiaries try to get a dental appointment: Only about 45 percent of North Carolina’s dentists accept Medicaid patients. Furthermore, many of those dentists are not accepting new Medicaid beneficiaries.

Oral health care providers and advocates say there are myriad reasons for the paucity of providers welcoming new patients on the Medicaid rolls. A big one, they say, is that the reimbursement rate has remained the same for 15 years.

“The North Carolina Medicaid dental provider network is in serious crisis,” Frank Courts, chair of the North Carolina Dental Society Council on Oral Health and Prevention, wrote in a letter to the editor published recently in Neuse News and other publications. “…With the Covid pandemic and resultant inflation the actual cost of providing dental care is significantly higher than Medicaid reimbursement rates, which are at the same level as in 2008.”

For years, dentists have tried to remind insurers and others in the health care industry of the importance of recognizing the connection between oral and systemic health.

Poor oral health can have a negative impact on such conditions as cardiac disease and stroke, diabetes, pregnancy and dementia, research shows.

“The people of North Carolina deserve an oral health care system that contributes to their overall health,” Courts added. “It is incumbent on state leaders to find ways to adequately fund dental care for Medicaid recipients. Accomplishing this will save state funds in the long run and result in a healthier and more productive population.”

Zachary Brian, associate professor and director of the Dentistry in Service to Community program at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry in Chapel Hill, said this week in a phone interview with NC Health News that he is “over the moon” that North Carolina is now one of the 40 states with expanded Medicaid benefits.

“Policy is slow, it can take longer than we want,” Brian said. “At the end of the day, this should be celebrated.”

How we got here

Republicans leading the state Senate and House of Representatives resisted expansion for a decade, despite an all-out campaign by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican from Eden, had a change of heart and told his chamber in 2022 that expanding Medicaid was the “right thing to do.” His shift on expansion also took place after the Biden administration put billions of dollars in federal incentives on the table.

That year, though, the House was not fully on board, in part because of other health care policy changes attached to the proposal.

In 2023, both chambers agreed to adopt the change but attached the expansion to approval of the state budget, a document that contained policies and changes that Cooper did not support.

Nonetheless, Cooper let the budget become law without his signature, and enrollment of new Medicaid beneficiaries began on Dec. 1.

Now Brian and other oral health providers are working to make sure that new Medicaid enrollees are able to get the full benefits.

Looking at challenges

Even if all the dentists who accept Medicaid patients do so, that would not be enough providers to care for the 600,000 people expected to be added to the rolls. Furthermore, there are fewer dental practices and dentists in rural areas than in the more urban and suburban parts of the state.

For several decades, North Carolina ranked in the bottom half of states across the country for the number of dentists per 10,000 people.

In 2001, according to a report compiled by the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at UNC Chapel Hill, North Carolina had only 4.2 dentists for every 10,000 residents, putting it in 47th place. By 2013, North Carolina had risen to 44th in the country with 4.8 dentists per 10,000, and four years later the state was ranked 37th in the country. In 2022, the state notched in at 24th in the country with 5.6 dentists per 10,000 people. The national average was 6.1 dentists for every 10,000 residents.

Of the state’s 100 counties, all but six are dental care Health Professional Shortage Areas, according to a map created by the Rural Health Information Hub with data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.