Starting vaccination earlier and encouraging providers to recommend it would help the state and nation improve, a North Carolina public health expert says.

It’s the most common sexually transmitted infection. So common, in fact, that most people will be infected with human papillomavirus, or HPV, at least once in their life.

An HPV vaccine, first recommended in the United States in 2006, protects against infections from the virus that can later cause certain types of cancer, such as cervical, penile, anal and cancers of the head and neck.

Yet North Carolina is among about a dozen states with the smallest percentage of children ages 13-17 considered fully vaccinated against HPV, according to 2022 data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That year, 54.8 percent of North Carolina children had completed the vaccine series. Nationally, 62.6 percent of children were fully vaccinated, data show.

Starting vaccinations earlier and encouraging providers to recommend the HPV vaccination would help the state and nation improve, says one North Carolina public health expert.

Far from goal

Children can get the vaccine as early as age 9, and they should take it before age 13 for the greatest effect.

A different sample, the 2022 National Health Interview Survey, found that when looking at vaccination among children ages 9 to 17, only 38.6 percent of U.S. children have received one or more HPV doses, according to an analysis released Wednesday.

That survey’s data is self-reported and may not match information from other sources, such as the CDC, that verify vaccine administration.

Whichever number is closer to the actual amount, the country’s HPV vaccination data is troubling, said Noel Brewer, a researcher who studies why people engage in health behaviors at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at UNC Chapel Hill.

The World Health Organization has set a goal of 90 percent of girls fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15 to help drive down cervical cancer rates. The U.S. has aimed at getting at least 80 percent of all 13- to 15-year-olds fully vaccinated.

Across the country in 2022, though, the percentage of children fully vaccinated ranged from a low of 38.5 percent in Mississippi to 85.2 percent in Rhode Island, one of the few states to require the vaccine. North Carolina does not require it.

“No matter what data source you look at, the United States is doing terribly on HPV (vaccine) coverage,” Brewer said. “Pretty much everywhere needs to have higher rates.”

The news comes as other sexually transmitted infections in the state and nation are rising, including congenital syphilis, which claimed the lives of eight North Carolina newborns last year.

HPV cancers

About 625,600 women and 69,400 men get an HPV-related cancer every year across the globe, according to WHO. The virus causes about 5 percent of all cancers.

HPV infections play an outsized role in cervical cancer, causing 99.7 percent of cases, according to a 2020 study in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Each year in the U.S., about 11,500 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and about 4,000 women will die, according to CDC statistics.

North Carolina reported 325 new cases of cervical cancer and 142 deaths in 2021, the latest year available, according to preliminary data.

For women with human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, the risks of getting cervical cancer are much higher. They are six times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared with women without HIV.