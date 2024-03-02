Listeria outbreak linked to Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese

Cheeses, crema and yogurt made by Rizo-López Foods

Types of cheeses include:

– Blanco suave

– Cotija

– Oaxaca

– Panela

– Queso crema

– Queso frescoQueso para freir-

– Queso seco

– Requeson

– Ricotta

Sold nationwide under many brand names

Foods containing recalled cheese, crema, or yogurt

Types of food include:

– Salads and salad kits

– Tacos and taco kits

– Burritos

– Enchiladas

– Sandwiches

– Dressings, sauces, and dips

– And more

Many different brands and stores

What You Should Do

1-Do not eat any recalled products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

2-Clean the refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

3-Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating recalled products: Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

What Businesses Should Do

Do not sell or serve recalled products.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice if you sold or served recalled products.

Listeria Symptoms

– Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.

1-For people who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in their newborn.

2-For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.

– Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

Investigation status: Active (first posted on Feb. 6