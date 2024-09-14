Recent reports of a deadly West Nile virus case in Northeast Florida have raised concerns about the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses in our region. As summer draws to a close, it is important for people to be aware of the risks posed by mosquitoes and how to protect themselves from these pests and the diseases they can carry.

Question: “What do you mean when you say Mosquito-Borne Viruses”?

Ansawer: Mosquito-borne viruses, also known as arboviruses, are illnesses transmitted by mosquito bites. When a mosquito feeds on an infected bird or animal, it can pick up the virus and pass it on to humans through its bite. Common mosquito-borne viruses include West Nile virus, Zika virus, dengue fever, and chikungunya. In our area, West Nile virus is of particular concern right now.

Question: “What is West Nile Virus?”

West Nile virus is the most widespread mosquito-borne virus in the United States. Most people infected with West Nile virus do not show symptoms, but about 20 percent may develop mild symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. These symptoms usually last for a few days to several weeks.

In rare cases, about 1 in 150 infected people, West Nile virus can cause severe neurological disease such as encephalitis or meningitis, leading to symptoms such as high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, or paralysis. People over the age of 60 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing severe illness.

Question: “How do I prevent mosquito bites?”

The best way to protect yourself from West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to prevent mosquito bites. Here are some tips to keep mosquitoes from biting you:

Use Insect Repellent: When spending time outdoors, apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin. These repellents have been proven effective at keeping mosquitoes away. For those seeking a natural option, lemon grass oil is also a popular choice, known for its mosquito-repelling properties.

Wear Protective Clothing: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks when outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity times, which are dawn and dusk. Some clothing even comes with mosquito repellant called Permethrin embedded in it!

Install Screens: Make sure windows and doors have screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Repair any holes or tears in the screens promptly.

Use Mosquito Nets: In areas where mosquito populations are high, use mosquito nets over beds to protect against bites, particularly for infants and older adults.

Question: “How do I prevent mosquito breeding around my home?”

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, so reducing mosquito breeding sites around your home is crucial. Here are some steps you can take:

– Eliminate Standing Water: Empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as buckets, flower pots, birdbaths, pet water dishes, and old tires. Even a small amount of standing water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

– Clean Gutters: Regularly clean out leaves and debris from gutters to prevent water from pooling.

– Maintain Pools and Ponds: If you have a swimming pool, keep it clean and properly chlorinated. For ornamental ponds, consider installing a fountain or aerator to keep the water moving.

– Cover Water Storage Containers: Make sure rain barrels or cisterns are covered tightly with lids or fine mesh to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs inside.

– By understanding the risks of mosquito-borne viruses and taking proactive steps to reduce mosquito bites and breeding, people can help protect themselves and their families from West Nile virus and other mosquito-related illnesses. Stay informed, stay protected, and enjoy a safer, mosquito-free environment.

Dr. Spelsberg is a second-year resident in the Emergency Medicine residency program at UNC Health Southeastern. In addition to offering services you’d expect from a community health care system, UNC Health Southeastern provides a number of specialized services that are unique to the healthcare system and not available anywhere else in the region. To schedule an appointment, call the referral line at 910-735-8864. To learn more, visit UNCHealthSE.org. To submit questions for consideration for a future Frequently Asked Questions article, email [email protected].