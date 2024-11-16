CDC NOTES

What vaccines are recommended for you

Getting vaccinated is one of the safest ways for you to protect your health. Vaccines help prevent getting and spreading serious diseases that could result in poor health, missed work, medical bills, and not being able to care for family.

All adults need these routine vaccines

Everyone should make sure they’re up to date on these routine vaccines:

– COVID-19 vaccine

– Flu vaccine (influenza)

– Tdap vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough) or Td vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria)

You may need other vaccines, too

Review the sections below to learn what other vaccines you may need based on:

– Age

– Life events, job, or travel

– Health conditions

Life Events, Job and Travel

Pregnancy

Get the whooping cough vaccine during each pregnancy

Tdap vaccine — between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy to help protect your baby against whooping cough

Make sure you’re up to date on other vaccines, too

COVID-19 vaccine

Flu vaccine especially if you’re pregnant during flu season, which is October through May

Hepatitis B vaccine

Talk with your ob-gyn or midwife to find out which vaccines are recommended to help protect you and your baby. Learn more about Pregnancy and Vaccination.

Healthcare workers

Vaccines you need: If you work directly with patients or handle material that could spread infection, you should get appropriate vaccines to reduce the chance that you will get or spread vaccine-preventable diseases. All healthcare workers should make sure they’re up to date on these vaccines:

– COVID-19 vaccine

– Chickenpox vaccine (varicella)

– Flu vaccine

– Hepatitis B vaccine

– Meningococcal vaccine – especially lab workers who work with Neisseria Meningitidis

– MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella)

– Tdap or Td

International travelers

Get vaccinated before you travel: The vaccines recommended or required for an international traveler depend on several factors, including age, health, and itinerary.

Take these steps to make sure you are prepared for your trip:

– Make sure you are up-to-date with all recommended vaccines. Talk with your healthcare provider and get any vaccines that you may have missed. Take a short quiz and get a list of vaccines you may need based on your lifestyle, travel habits, and other factors.

– Learn the recommended and required vaccines for your destination. Visit Travelers’ Health: Destinations for more information about recommendations and requirements for the locations you will be visiting during your travel.

– Get vaccinated at least 4 to 6 weeks before your trip. Planning ahead will give you enough time to build up immunity and get best protection.