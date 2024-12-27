Bunions are fairly common. A bunion is a deformity of the foot where the great toe joint starts to deform causing the big toe to drift towards the second toe and the first metatarsal (knuckle bone) move medially and rub on shoes. This can be asymptomatic and painful. The underlying causes of bunions must be treated or the bunion will only worsen over time. In cases of severe discomfort, a procedure known as a bunionectomy can be performed. Some bunions are worse than others so a decision must be made by the treating physician as to what type of surgery will be best to correct the bunion deformity.

Question: Is there anything I can do to prevent my bunion from getting worse?

Answer: Bunions generally worsened if the underlying cause of the bunion is not eliminated. Underlying causes are typically due to bones that are appropriately aligned. There are conservative treatments such as shoe gear modifications, padding and offloading splints, and even bunion splints to try and hold the bunion in place to prevent worsening. Bunion splints are generally not well tolerated and do not typically prevent increases in deformity.

Question: Can you just shave off the bump?

Answer: While this is a surgical procedure that was commonly used in the past, generally just shaving off of the area is not enough to correct the actual deformity. This often leads to recurrent bunion deformity and increased pain at the great toe joint. This is rarely a long-term solution for painful bunion deformity.

Question: If you can’t just shave off the bump, how would you treat it?

Answer: Bunion surgery is a safe and effective way to realign the bones to prevent recurrence of deformity and improve quality of life and ability to wear shoe gear. There are many different ways to surgically correct bunion deformities. A lot depends on the size of the bunion and the extent of underlying deformity. It also depends on whether there is arthritis and pain with motion of the great toe joint. This is best determined by a foot and ankle specialist. There are many options for bunion deformity correction now that are both aesthetically appealing and effective. Minimally invasive bunion surgery can be performed as well as correction of the bunion in multiple planes. The overall goal of the deformity correction is to prevent pain and improve alignment but also to maintain correction and prevent recurrence of the deformity.

Question: What you mean by minimally invasive?

Answer: If you are a candidate, minimally invasive bunion surgery can be performed through three to five small poke holes. Metal screws are used to hold the bone in place while it heals.

Question: If I do have bunion surgery, what would the recovery look like?

Answer: Recovery can differ from patient to patient depending on the type of bunion procedure that is performed. Generally, postoperative courses can range from immediate weightbearing in a boot for four to six weeks with transition into shoes at four to six weeks. Full activity can typically begin around 12 weeks with increases in high-impact activity and sports-related activity. Other types of bunion correction do require a period of no weightbearing. Generally, this would consist of three weeks in a cast with transition to a boot for three weeks. Patients can walk while they are in the boot and the boot generally stays on until six weeks after surgery. At that time, they can transition into regular shoe gear. Full activity can begin around 12 weeks. It can often take up to six months to feel fully recovered.

Question: What are the risks of surgery?

Answer: Every surgery has potential risks. Bunion surgery is generally quite safe and successful. Rate of complication is quite low. Some specific potential risks of bunion surgery include infection, recurrence of the bunion deformity requiring the need for additional surgery, and development of arthritis to the great toe joint in the future.

