Twenty-six people from 15 states have gotten sick from the same strain of Salmonella linked to whole cucumbers. Nine of these people have been hospitalized.

Whole cucumbers were grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. between April 29 and May 19.

Whole cucumbers may have been sold individually or in smaller packages and the types could be labeled as “supers,” “selects,” or “plains.” These cucumbers were not organic.

What You Should Do:

If you have cucumbers at home and can’t tell where they are from, throw them away.

When eating out over the next week, ask if cucumbers were from Bedner Growers or Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc.

Wash surfaces and items that may have touched the cucumbers using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms.

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or serve whole cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. between April 29, 2025, and May 19, 2025.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with cucumbers.

Stores can also notify customers who may have purchased cucumbers using signs in stores or emails to customers.

About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually last 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the person is hospitalized.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.