DEAR DR. ROACH: I read a recent column of yours in which you said that everyone my age can assume we’ve had measles. I remember having measles in the second grade but have a vague memory of my parents calling it German measles, which I believe is rubella.

If a person has had either, do they have immunity to both types of measles? — S.F.

ANSWER: If you were born before 1957, you are likely but not 100% sure to be immune to measles (sometimes called red measles) and mumps. However, rubella (German measles) is a different disease, and immunity to one does not ensure immunity to the other.

The biggest health concern with rubella is when a woman of childbearing age contracts it as the potential damage to her developing fetus can be severe. So, every woman who could get pregnant is tested for immunity at the earliest opportunity. All health care workers should have documented immunity to measles, mumps and rubella.

The United States is in the middle of a large measles outbreak now, and those living in an area with transmission should be sure that they are immune to measles. This can be done by checking blood antibody levels or giving an extra dose to those who have already been immunized (or two doses to those who have never been immunized).

At the time that I write this, there is no rubella outbreak in the U.S., but if there is, the advice will be similar to demonstrating immunity to rubella as it is for measles.

Drinking baking soda a waste of time

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you say a 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda in my water every morning would give me a more alkaline system? — L.M.

ANSWER: Baking soda is basic or alkali on the pH scale. If you put a 1/2 teaspoon in a large glass of water, the pH of the resulting solution will be around 8.3 or so. However, as soon as you drink it, the acid in your stomach will overwhelm the baking soda since stomach acid is a lot stronger an acid than baking soda is a base.

Furthermore, your body has robust systems to keep your body’s pH regulated at just around 7.4. Your kidneys and lungs will quickly act to maintain your body’s pH, whether you take in a lot of alkaline like baking soda or a whole lot of acid like lemon juice or lemonade.

These pH regulatory systems have evolved to keep the blood pH at a slightly alkaline level, and even small changes from this level usually represent serious illness. You don’t want to change your blood pH.

DR. ROACH WRITES: A recent column on Raynaud’s phenomenon generated several comments from readers. One person was disappointed I didn’t mention that Raynaud’s can affect the feet, but they are right that it can.

Another person noted relief by taking fish oil twice daily. The medical literature suggests that this can be of benefit for those with primary Raynaud’s — meaning when it’s not in combination with a rheumatologic disease.

Another suggestion was magnesium, which helped another reader out. Since fish oil and magnesium are low-risk interventions, I wanted to pass these on with thanks to the readers who wrote in with their experiences.