A CDC investigation notice regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections has been issued.

Key Points:

Seventy-nine people across seven states have gotten sick with the same outbreak strain of Salmonella that has been linked to eggs. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

On June 6, August Egg Company recalled several brands of eggs.

These eggs were sold to restaurants and retailers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

This recall includes all chicken egg varieties including organic, cage free brown, and omega 3.

If you have any of these recalled products in your home or business, throw them out or return them to the store.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat any recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms.

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or serve recalled eggs.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled eggs.

About Salmonella:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized.

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.