Grammy nominated Darren Nicholson Band to visit Lumberton

Bluegrass lovers lovers will be thrilled by the authentic mountain music echoing through The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater on Thursday.

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton continues its annual Bluegrass on the Blackwater concert series with the Darren Nicholson Band on Oct. 19.

A Grammy nominee and winner of 13 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, Darren Nicholson has taken his own brand of mountain music around the world.

A regular for years on the Grand Ole Opry out of Nashville Tennessee, and a founding member of acclaimed bluegrass group Balsam Range, Nicholson now spends his time recording, writing new songs, and performing.

This performance will feature a full band configuration, with Nicholson on guitar/mandolin and vocals along with upright bass, percussion, banjo and/or fiddle.

Darren Nicholson is a bluegrass and Americana musician based in Haywood County in the mountains of western North Carolina. A Grammy-nominee and recipient of multiple International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, Darren has appeared countless times on WSM’s Grand Ole Opry, at the Ryman Auditorium, CMT, GAC, and many of the world’s most famous venues and networks. Darren is also renowned as a solo artist, session musician, and songwriter. After concluding a 15-year tenure as a founding member of award-winning bluegrass quintet, Balsam Range, Darren is taking the next step forward and releasing music of his own.

His new album, “Wanderer”, released on June 23 to critical acclaim. Bluegrass Today called his #1 hit “Arkansas Without You” as “certainly in the running for top tracks of 2023.”

This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.

Tickets for this concert are $20 adults and $15 students. Tickets can be purchased anytime online through the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased 1-5:30pm weekdays by calling 910-738-4339 or visiting the theater’s offices. When available they also can be purchased in the theater’s lobby starting one hour prior to show.

History

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a beautifully-restored 1928 treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visually stunning experience. The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut Street in the heart of downtown Lumberton. First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals. For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com