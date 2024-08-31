PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Stella, a friendly and loving dog that enjoys the company of people. She does not do well with other dogs, but might do well with cats if slowly introduced. She does well with children and would be an excellent addition to a family. Stella is a Lab mix, 2 to 3 years old. She’s a medium sized dog who’s been spayed and is heart worm negative. She’s also up to dat on all her vaccines. For adoption information, contact the Robeson County Humane Society at 910-738-8282 or stop by at 3180 W. 5th St., ​Lumberton