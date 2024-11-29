PET OF THE WEEK

Say hello to Blue. He is a beautiful black and white 4-month old puppy with a matching shiny personality. He loves to play and be a typical puppy. Blue has a very outgoing demeanor and has a lot of energy. Blue has had his first and second set of shots, dewormed and is parvo negative. He has a clean bill of health, and is ready for his fur-ever home. This litter of puppies was taken in by a family that found the mom on a job site. Mom is a mixed lab. If you are interested in adopting this little cutie, go to https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/nc/lumberton/fur-ever-home-animal-rescue-of-nc-inc-nc1126/.