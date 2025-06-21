It’s a typical workday commute. I pull onto Interstate 95 and I’m a few short feet away from a big trucking rig that has decided to avoid the acceleration lane and stay in the slow lane. Except, no one in the slow lane is driving the speed limit and the driver behind me seems to want to drive through me.

This is a reminder — slow down, be patient and stay safe out there.

School is out, the days are getting hotter, vacations are beginning … and traffic issues are going to make it a cruel, cruel summer.

There is some kind of road construction underway every direction you look, and we are all feeling the grief. Backups, alternate routes, accidents, and aggressive drivers are all part of it. It’s enough to drive you mad, all pun intended. More accidents are happening because of frustrated drivers, speeding is ridiculous, and it is a roadmap for disaster.

Summer traffic is always busy but with North Carolina knee-deep in road construction projects, the probability for accidents is higher. It is no secret that traffic in our state has gotten worse in the past three years. On parts of I-95, especially our local stretch, the Jersey barriers are so tight there is little to no margin on the roadside. It’s not a place you want to be with car trouble and one fatality (and we’ve had many) is far too many.

North Carolina already has a lot of congested roads and bridges, which reports say result in a considerable waste of time and money for drivers. In the Raleigh-Durham area, drivers lose as many as 36 hours per year in traffic, while in the Charlotte metro area, this number is even higher, with drivers losing almost two full days at 47 hours. And if you’re traveling back roads to avoid congestion, you’re likely going to be stuck behind tractors, heavy machinery, or slow drivers.

It’s utterly frustrating, and frustrated drivers beget more frustrated drivers. Sometimes dangerous ones.

Statistics indicate that with the rise in traffic delays and accidents there has been an increase in road rage incidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that between 2014 and 2023, deadly crashes linked to aggressive drivers tripled. More than half of traffic fatalities are linked to road rage, and 50% of drivers responded to careless acts of other drivers with their own aggressive behavior. According to Axios, a Charlotte publication, road rage incidents have increased as much as 450 percent in the past decade.

Hardly a day goes by that I don’t struggle with something on my daily commute, whether it be a car crash, an aggressive or slow driver, or a delay. I know I am not alone.

We could all take some advice, me included. Leave earlier than you need to. The extra time will help you adjust to slower drivers and construction delays. Stay calm. It’s not doing any good to get worked up. Don’t engage with aggressive drivers, let them pass. Avoid honking the horn, shaking fists, or yelling at other aggressive drivers. Too many road rage incidents have ended in fatality. AAA reports that more than 50% of fatalities involved road rage, and a rising percentage of them involved firearms.

Hopefully, once all the major construction is done, road safety and destination drive time will be improved for us all. A report released last year with data from the N.C. Department of Transportation stated that 33% of major roads in North Carolina are in poor or mediocre condition. On top of that, our state will spend over a billion dollars on roads washed away by Hurricane Helene.

Some areas of North Carolina will endure road construction until 2030, but the good news is a lot of projects will be finished by next summer.

As frustrated as we may become, none of us want to become a traffic fatality statistic.

Remain calm, find your Zen, and try to have a little grace.

The lyrics of an obscure 90s song by the band Geggy Tah put me at ease and help me navigate with compassion for my fellow drivers.

“All I want to do is to thank you / Even though I don’t know who you are / You would let me change lanes / While I was driving in my car

“Whoever you are, I want to thank you”

And if you see me about to get on the interstate, thanks for letting me do it safely.

