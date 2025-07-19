What does the “good life” mean to you?

I posted this question on my Facebook page last month to see how my friends would perceive it.

It is a subjective question, so I expected that any response would be purely personal. Many of them were, so in that sense, none of the responses were wrong. Most people answered that the good life for them meant things like safety and security for their families, enough income to be comfortable, as well as peace, happiness, and general contentment.

Those are all reasonable responses, all relevant, and what I expected, frankly. Perhaps you are curious about what prompted my question.

Earlier that day, a former student of mine posted on Facebook that while following a tractor trailer, she noticed smoke coming from its rear tires, so she honked her horn, waved, and tried to flag down the driver. However, instead of listening, the driver made an obscene gesture and kept going.

It is rather unfortunate that the driver behaved in such a way because she was only trying to help. She did the right (and the good) thing. She did something virtuous, something good, and even if she wasn’t recognized for it, an argument can be made that she was living “a good life.”

Our modern perspective of a “good life” is one that aligns with our personal values — the attainment of accomplishments, a life of prosperity. One might frame it as “life is good.” But that is not quite the same as living “a good life.” It is possible to live a good life and in return expect no good to come back to you.

It was Socrates who said that “the unexamined life is not worth living.” In other words, it is a waste to never ponder what good and evil is in our lives. However, beyond this moral examination is where another Greek philosopher, Aristotle, raised the question: “What is a good life?”

For Aristotle, good is the highest goal. Other things like money, health, and comfort are things that humans desire because they promote well-being. In his teaching, the good life was not about pleasure or happiness. Instead, it’s about living in accord with reason and one’s virtue.

The term “eudaimonia” is what he considered the ultimate goal. In Greek, the word means a state of flourishing by living or being well. In terms of virtues, it means to pursue knowledge, understanding, and reason. Men should live morally virtuous lives, making thoughtful and intentional decisions.

Where there is humanity, there is an opportunity to do good. Smiles, generosity, charity, deeds — these are acts that are easy things we can do. Volunteering and giving back to our communities are also worthwhile ways of being good. I’ve heard it said that we should take care of ourselves, and if there is anything left, take care of our families. If there is anything left, take care of your friends, and if there is anything left, take care of your neighbors and your community.

I believe that good begets good, and when we do something good, it comes back to us in other ways. We may not see it at the time; my former student probably didn’t see it in the response she got for trying to help strangers, but I know she is a good person, and I’m sure she was rewarded in kind.

As you begin your day, ask not what good may come to you, but ask what good can you do.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. Reach him at [email protected].