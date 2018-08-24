Purple Door Productions to celebrate regional actresses

LUMBERTON — On the opening of its 2018-19 season, Purple Door Productions will celebrate regional actresses with the production “Always the Bridesmaid.”

The show is about four friends who have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their senior prom; to be in each other’s weddings no matter what. More than 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still putting on bridesmaid dresses to honor that vow.

The show runs Sept. 13-15 and Sept. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 22-23 at 2 p.m. at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium at Robeson Community College.

Presale tickets are available at the RCC Foundation Office or by phone at 910-272-3235 or 910-224-4000. Tickets for adults are $10, and $5 for students and RCC staff. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $8 for RCC students and staff.