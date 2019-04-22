Don’t let people tell you there’s nothing to do … at least not next weekend.

The truth is, although Robeson County is a rural area that doesn’t offer everything bigger cities do, there are a lot of cool events going on.

Just last month, the Rumba on the Lumber brought thousands of people to downtown Lumberton for food, fun and activity. And one weekend in February there were no fewer than four live performances happening around the county. Next weekend, the Robeson County Arts Council is presenting one of Lumberton’s best local events.

On April 27, the Robeson County Arts Council is celebrating spring with its annual Arts on Elm event. The celebration of all things art will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. between 10th and 15th streets in Lumberton.

If you’ve never attended Arts on Elm, it’s time that you do — for many reasons. First, the weather will (hopefully) be nice. It’s a fun, family event, so you can take the kids and the dogs and go listen to some music, have some food and buy local art. I know some of the artists who will be displaying their goods, and I can assure you that you can pick up something really cool without dropping loads of cash.

“There will be exciting paintings, ceramics and jewelry in addition to other art forms available for purchase,” said Vanessa Abernathy, president of the Robeson County Arts Council. “I’ve purchased several ceramic pieces, a mixed media and an oil painting from the best of Robeson County’s artists, and I’m looking forward to adding to my collection of local art.”

The event promotes local artists by giving them a space to make their works and a forum to present it. It also provides a market where their work can be sold and where the community can buy quality work. What is special about this community arts event is the value for attendees even if they don’t buy anything. It’s an opportunity for young people to see artists creating and performing. And for young people there is the added social exposure of seeing art being made, which numerous studies suggest is also an academic benefit.

The event has become a regular attraction since its inception four years ago.

“We want to provide our local artists with opportunities for economic growth and consumer exposure,” Abernathy said. “We’re inviting everyone in the region to enjoy a wonderful spring stroll along one of the prettiest streets in Lumberton and to invest in art from artists in Robeson County.”

Sara Voecks is a Lumberton artist who is returning for another year with the event. She works through Lumberton’s Inner Peace Art Gallery.

“We had a lot of fun [last year] and met some really neat people. I really like the event because it gives me a chance to meet other people in the community and do a little networking. There is a lot of fantastic artistic talent in Robeson County, and this event is wonderful for showcasing it.”

Voecks said the event is not only a good place for artists to network but it’s a place where residents can learn more about the talent in their community and see the art that is being made there.

“It’s a great event for the community to support local artists,” she said.

Arts on Elm is a win for everyone — not just the artists. It’s great for tourism in the city and in the entire county.

Just hours after the completion of Arts on Elm, The Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton will present “Satchmo: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong” at 7 p.m., and the very next day in Rowland, the Arts Council will present its “River Voices” concert with Carol DeLoach, Margaret Pate and Mark Andersen. That performance is at 3 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church. It’s a free event as well. Tickets for “Satchmo” can be purchased through the Civic Center box office.

“Efforts are being made to promote Arts on Elm to not only the local population but also to travelers who might be staying in one of our 22 hotels, enjoying a meal at one of our 80-plus restaurants, while visiting our area,” said Angela Sumner, executive director of the Lumberton Visitors Bureau.

According to VisitNC, the state’s official travel website, Robeson County has seen a more than 5 percent increase in tourism in the past two years.

“The Robeson County Arts council has done a wonderful job in starting and developing this annual event along with the city of Lumberton,” Sumner said. “It marries the beauty of spring with the beauty of visual and musical arts all at the same time. It has been a healing event after the hurricanes, as well as a celebration of the arts and our community.”

In recent weeks, Lumberton has announced that several new businesses are coming to the area, and this is certainly good news. But it’s events like Arts on Elm that really show the richness of our community. The combination of economic growth and great community events helps paint the picture of a resilient community that recognizes its strengths and leverages them for the greater good. Arts on Elm is a reflection and celebration of that awareness.

James Bass Contributing columnist