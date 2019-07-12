Sharon Jones takes home Senior Miss Lumbee crown

July 12, 2019 robesonian Lifestyle 0
By: Staff report
Shown are Marilyn Bullard, left, Betty Brewington, Senior Ms. Lumbee Sharon Jones and Dale Hunt. Jones captured the title at the Senior Ms. Lumbee Pageant, which took place Monday at Robeson Community College.

LUMBERTON — The new Senior Ms. Lumbee is Sharon Jones.

Jones captured the title at the Senior Ms. Lumbee Pageant that took place July 1 at Robeson Community College. Dale Hunt was the first runner-up and the People’s Choice winner, which was selected by audience members during intermission. Marilyn Bullard won the title of Ms. Congeniality.

Betty Brewington was the third runner-up.

Jones will represent the Lumbee Tribe throughout the nation in the coming year. She is a preschool teacher’s assistant at Prospect Elementary School. The Rev. Mike and Quae Cummings were the pageant’s master and mistress of ceremonies.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSC_8732-copy.jpg

