Sharon Jones takes home Senior Miss Lumbee crown

Betty Fisher looked out at the handful of early morning folks gathered to hear her play at “Arts on Elm” on April 27, and as she prepared her next song, she offered to the listeners, “They aren’t writing much new stuff for accordion these days.”

Betty’s performance — part of a great day of local art and music — was highlighted with fun songs that infected her listeners with smiles. As she played one of the Italian pieces, I could hear in my mind the words of Chicago’s “Saturday In The Park” “…and singing Italian songs …” I whipped out my camera phone and shot a little video, which I posted to my Facebook page, and within minutes there were comments of surprise about Betty’s unique and amazing talent. The video got almost 500 views..

I, of course, am no stranger to Betty’s wonderful gift of music. We attend church together and she’s led the music ministry more than a handful of times at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. The Robeson County Arts Council’s annual event highlights the artistic presence of our county — but on April 27 it treated a small crowd of people to a unique musical experience that many around here get to see.

“Actually, the American Accordionists Association commissions original pieces for the accordion,” said Betty. “But my experience is that they are very difficult. There is not much of an accordion tradition around here, so most people are fascinated by it — may never have heard a heard it played live before.”

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the accordion came into existence around 1822 in Germany. European immigrants brought the instrument to the United States, and just 20 years after its birth, the accordion was becoming a popular favorite. The American Accordionists Association was formed in 1938, and the first accordion concert performance at Carnegie Hall was a year later.

From the 1930s to the 1980s, the popularity of accordion music wavered. There were surges in the 1940s, sales peaked around 1955, the instrument began to find its way into mainstream music by the 1960s and by the 1980s a gradual decline was on the horizon.

“The accordion in general has become less popular for several years,” said Betty. “Kids want to play the guitar.”

Frank Busso is on the governing board of the American Accordionists Association. He’s been with the organization for 50 years, and he’s seen the popularity rise and fall.

“When the AAA was formed — and there were three different organizations at one time — the planning got better, the organization was better and more people were learning about the accordion,” he said. “It reached its peak in the 1950s and 1960s … but I think at some time people didn’t want to work as hard to learn the instrument.”

Russo insists, however, that the popularity of the accordion is nothing to take too lightly.

“They use it in commercials. You hear the accordion but you don’t always see it. That accordion sound — they can recreate it with a keyboard. People have to realize what the accordion can do. We’re not just polka players.”

The influx of rock and roll in the 1960s accelerated the U.S. decline. She will also tell you that the best players these days are found in Russia, China and Moldova — not America — and while we may be short on accordion players in the South, they are plentiful in New York and Pennsylvania, where large Italian, Polish and Eastern European communities exist. Just one U.S. company continues to manufacture accordions in the U.S. today — The Petosa Accordion Company in Washington State. But even in its heyday in the 1950s, most accordions — more than 90 percent — came to the U.S. from Italy.

But wait — the accordion isn’t dying — it’s just going through changes. Coincidentally, its popularity seems to be growing again thanks to the very genre that shares the blame for its gradual decline. Former Nirvana bassist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Krist Novoselic picked up the instrument and plays it regularly. A whole host of contemporary bands are using the instrument, including Mumford & Sons, Arcade Fire, The Lumineers, Flogging Molly, The Kongos and They Might Be Giants. Betty may not have known this — and it’s worth younger generations hearing this too — but both Elvis and John Lennon played the accordion before they picked up the guitar.

What might be perceived as a decline in popularity may be just a misunderstanding. There is a universal familiarity with the guitar, but the accordion, during its formative years, was the instrument of choice in folk music. Our society doesn’t reflect as heavily on folk culture; our generation has distanced itself from the adversities our ancestors knew and transcended the experiences they expressed in music.

It’s not often in Robeson County that you get to see an accordion performance, and it’s even rarer that you’ll see one as good as what Betty Fisher delivered at Arts on Elm. It’s stuff like this that makes communities unique and interesting. Support it and embrace it. You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.

Bass https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_James-Bass_120171113101053828_ne20181015171414643.jpg Bass

James Bass Contributing columnist