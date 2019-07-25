If you’ve misheard lyrics blame it on ‘Mondegreen’

Bass Bass

I was just a boy of maybe 7 or 8 when Kenny Rogers’ hit song “Lucille” was popular on the radio. And for most of my teen and adult life I thought he said “You picked a fine time to leave me Lucille. With 400 children out a croppin’ the field …”

I never questioned the sense of it.

Until one day my sometimes logical adult brain encouraged me to look up the lyrics. And to what should not have been a surprise, I discovered that he was actually singing, “With four hungry children and a crop in the field.” I didn’t feel too bad having learned of my error. It happens, but at least I wasn’t one of the probably thousands of people who thought Jimi Hendrix was singing, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy.”

There’s a technical term for what I have just described. It’s “Mondegreen” — a term for misheard song lyrics.

Elton John never said, “Hold me closer, Tony Danza.” The Police, in their song “Message In A Bottle,” did not say “a year has passed since I broke my nose.” Billy Ocean never said, “Carryin’ beans, now we’re wearing the same jeans.” And Stevie Nicks, in the Fleetwood Mac classic “Dreams,” does not declare that “when the rainbow shaves you clean you’ll know.”

So how, could I and countless other people in this world go about our routines, humming these songs, and singing completely absurd lyrics that we all know are just not right?

The term “Mondegreen” was coined in 1954 by writer Sylvia Wright, who wrote for Harper’s Bazaar. Wright’s mother read to her from the classic collection “Percy’s Reliques,” and one of her favorite poems was “The Bonny Earl O’Moray.” For some time, she misinterpreted the words as, “Ye Highlands and ye Lowlands, Oh, where hae ye been? They hae slain the Earl Amurray, And Lady Mondegreen.”

The actual words of the ballad ‘The Bonny Earl of Murray’ are, “Ye Highlands and ye Lowlands, Oh where have you been? They have slain the Earl o’ Moray And laid him on the green.”

It may help to know that the actual verse is written in Scottish dialect. I know because my father-in-law, Bill Levay, is from Moray, a small town in Scotland — and it’s pronounced murray. Herein lies part of the Mondegreen conundrum. As a writing teacher, I often tell students that we write the way we speak and we speak the way we’ve always heard it. And sometimes we’ve heard it all wrong.

When Wright caught her mistake, she owned it, named it, and essentially validated generations of future music listeners’ acceptance of seemingly absurd lyrics.

“The point about what I shall hereafter call ‘mondegreens,’ since no one else has thought up a word for them, is that they are better than the original,” she said.

They are at least funnier. Here are some funnier than the original examples:

— Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising” — “There’s a bathroom on the right.”

— “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer — “Olive the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names.”

— Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” — “And there’s a wino down the road, I should have stolen Oreos.”

— The Four Seasons “Big Girls Don’t Cry” — “Big girls, small fry.”

— And another of my personal favorites from my youth: Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville” — “Blew out my flip-flop, stepped on a pop-tart (pop top).”

Maria Konnikova, in an article for The New Yorker, goes on to explain why we do this. Essentially it is because of a breakdown in communication between hearing and interpreting the words, and this is complicated by dialects, accents and modes of pronunciation and spelling. People exposed to new languages often do the same thing.

Another common cause is the oronym, strings of words in which the sounds can be logically divided in different ways. “Bohemian Rhapsody” can become “Bohemian Rap City” or a visiting foreigner may wonder why we take weather advice from a “meaty urologist.” There is also the McGurk effect, in which case the aforementioned “there’s a bad moon on the rise” is mistaken for “there’s a bathroom on the right.” This is caused by a succession of similar consonants being spoken.

There is also a psychological reason for this phenomenon. When we hear sounds, our brains associate them with familiar sounds, often in the shape of words. Immediately our brains zip through our personal file of recognizable words until it finds one to fit, usually one that fits our worldview. If you hear an ambiguous sentence and you’re a fisherman then “row” might make more sense than “roe,” but if you’re a chef, the opposite might ring true.

According to Konnikova, “Songs and poems, in some sense, lie between conversational speech and a foreign language: We hear the sounds but don’t have the normal contextual cues. It’s not as if we were mid-conversation, where the parameters have already been set … One of the reasons that ‘excuse me while I kiss this guy’ is substituted for ‘excuse me while I kiss the sky’ is because we’ve seen more people kissing guys than skies.”

So now you can feel better singing “She’s Got a Chicken to Ride” by The Beatles and “Making Carrot Biscuits” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive without feeling (as) silly.

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]

