UNCP student crown Miss Indian North Carolina

February 24, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Lifestyle 0
By: Staff report
Kaitlyn Deal, a sophomore student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke was recently crowned the 2020 Miss Indian North Carolina. With the title, Deal will serve as an ambassador for the eight state-recognized tribes and four urban organizations across North Carolina.

PEMBROKE — Kaitlyn Deal keeps a tight schedule. Between balancing her studies at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and volunteering at a local elementary school, she doesn’t have much free time in the day.

Soon her evenings and weekends will be booked with traveling and making public appearances as the Pembroke native assumes her duties as Miss Indian North Carolina. Deal was crowned the winner Feb. 15 during the United Tribes of North Carolina-sponsored pageant in Lumberton.

“I’m still in shock, but I’m thankful to have the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for the eight state-recognized tribes and four urban organizations across the state,” Deal said. “I will also be representing UNCP when I am at different events.”

Deal’s platform during her reign is “You are Enough — Mentoring One Life at a Time.” A talented vocalist and former Teen Miss Lumbee, Deal has been singing with her family’s Southern gospel group since she was a child.

A sophomore Elementary Education major, she is active on campus as a second-year orientation leader, volunteer coordinator with Literacy Commons and is a former member of the Spirit Squad. To help prepare for a career in the classroom, she volunteers at Pembroke Elementary School.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Deal said. “I’m passionate about impacting the lives of children and I believe teachers can have the greatest impact on a child’s life. I love being in the classroom and getting a chance to volunteer with the teachers. I can’t wait to become a teacher. It’s my calling.”

Kaitlyn Deal, a sophomore student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke was recently crowned the 2020 Miss Indian North Carolina. With the title, Deal will serve as an ambassador for the eight state-recognized tribes and four urban organizations across North Carolina.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Kaitlyn-Deal.jpgKaitlyn Deal, a sophomore student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke was recently crowned the 2020 Miss Indian North Carolina. With the title, Deal will serve as an ambassador for the eight state-recognized tribes and four urban organizations across North Carolina.

Staff report