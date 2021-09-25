Physician joins Gray’s Creek clinic

September 24, 2021 Robesonian Lifestyle 0
Staff report
<p>Hines</p>

LUMBERTON — A family medicine specialist Kristina Hines has joined UNC Health Southeastern’s Southeastern Medical Clinic Gray’s Creek.

Dr. Kristina Hines’ areas of special interest include preventative care and wellness, and osteopathic manipulation.

Hines received a medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee in 2018. She completed a family medicine residency at Southern Regional Area Health Education Center in Fayetteville in 2021. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Hines grew up in Norristown, Pennsylvania. She and her husband, Shaun, currently reside in Hope Mills.

Southeastern Medical Clinic Gray’s Creek is located at 1249 Chicken Foot Road in Hope Mills.